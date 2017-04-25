UPDATE 4-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
April 25 Arconic Inc:
* Arconic reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 revenue $3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.01 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "aerospace market is continuing its transition to new platforms where we are strongly positioned"
* Arconic Inc - affirm guidance for full year 2017 provided at investor day last year
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $12.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Arconic says in Q1, impact of higher aluminum prices was more than offset by ramp down from North American packaging business at Tennessee operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements, appointments and organizational changes
WASHINGTON, June 15 The Justice Department took legal action on Thursday to recover about $540 million in assets that authorities say were stolen by financiers associated with a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, including a Picasso painting that was given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films.