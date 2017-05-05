PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 19
June 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 5 Arconic Inc:
* Arconic completes debt-for-equity exchange of Alcoa Corporation common stock; reduces $800 million of debt year to date
* Also purchased with cash remainder of debt held by Citigroup and Credit Suisse
* Remainder of debt held by Citigroup and Credit Suisse includes $2 million in aggregate principal amount of Arconic's 6.500% Senior Notes
* Purchased with cash remainder of debt held by Citigroup, Credit Suisse $79.5 million in principal amount of 6.750% Senior Notes due 2018
* Arconic inc says in total, its actions in 2017 have resulted in reduction of its total debt by about $800 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, June 18 President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress will soon confront a complex challenge for tax reform: how to limit U.S. corporate tax avoidance schemes that take advantage of low tax rates in foreign countries.
WASHINGTON, June 18 President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress will soon confront a complex challenge for tax reform: how to limit U.S. corporate tax avoidance schemes that take advantage of low tax rates in foreign countries.