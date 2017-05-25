May 25 Arconic Inc:
* Announces preliminary results of 2017 annual meeting
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive
compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016
compensation
* Shareholders elected Christopher L. Ayers, Elmer L. Doty,
David P. Hess, Patrice E. Merrin, Ulrich R. Schmidt to Arconic
board
* James F. Albaugh was appointed to board to fill vacancy
resulting from resignation of L. Rafael Reif
* Shareholders approved a shareholder proposal for board to
take steps to eliminate supermajority voting requirements in
co's governing documents
* Proposal to amend articles of incorporation to eliminate
classification of board of directors did not receive requisite
votes for approval
