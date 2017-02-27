UPDATE 1-Macquarie CEO says no plans to relocate overseas to avoid Australian bank tax
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
Feb 27 Ardagh Group:
* says has priced a total offering of $2.2 billion, upsized from an initial $1.9 billion in response to strong demand
* coupons of 2.750% on 7-year secured euro debt and 5.750% on 8-year unsecured us dollar debt represent new lows in funding costs for the group
* says transaction will be immediately earnings accretive, with a reduction in annual interest payments ofapproximately 22 million euros
* says intends to continue its de-leveraging, through EBITDA growth, as well as the use of cash generated from operations and the proceeds of its planned IPO to repay debt
* 750 million euros senior secured notes March 2024 coupon 2.750%; $715 million senior secured notes Sept 2022 coupon 4.250% ; $700 million of add-on6.000% senior notes due february 2025, priced at 101.5 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
SYDNEY, June 16 Macquarie Group Ltd Chief Executive Nicholas Moore on Friday said Australia's biggest investment bank had no plans to move offshore after the government imposed a $4.6 billion tax on major banks.