April 27 Ardagh Group Sa

* Qtrly revenue increased by 51% to eur 1,844 million with pro forma growth of 2%

* Qtrly loss per share eur 0.28

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share of eur 0.29

* Q1 earnings per share view eur 0.18, revenue view eur 1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: