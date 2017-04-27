BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Ardagh Group Sa
* Qtrly revenue increased by 51% to eur 1,844 million with pro forma growth of 2%
* Qtrly loss per share eur 0.28
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share of eur 0.29
* Q1 earnings per share view eur 0.18, revenue view eur 1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer