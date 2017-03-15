March 15 Interview- Ardagh Chairman Paul Coulson

* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors

* Says IPO attracted 'blue chip investor base'

* says no current plans to issue additional shares; 'keen not to dilute ourselves'

* Says may be future issuance associated with an acquisition, 'but not now'

* Coulson says IPO provides public market liquidity for smaller investors Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)