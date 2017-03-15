PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 Interview- Ardagh Chairman Paul Coulson
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
* Says IPO attracted 'blue chip investor base'
* says no current plans to issue additional shares; 'keen not to dilute ourselves'
* Says may be future issuance associated with an acquisition, 'but not now'
* Coulson says IPO provides public market liquidity for smaller investors Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock