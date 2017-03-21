March 21 Ardelyx Inc

* Ardelyx - achieved full enrollment of over 600 patients for one of its pivotal phase 3 clinical trials in u.s. Evaluating tenapanor in ibs-c patients

* Ardelyx inc - expects to announce t3mpo-2's results during second half of 2017 - sec filing

* Ardelyx inc - company expects to have data from onset-of-action clinical trial of rdx7675 for hyperkalemia in q3 of 2017

* Ardelyx - achieved full enrollment of over 300 patients for its open-label, long-term safety study in which patients receive tenapanor for up to 1 year

* Ardelyx - to announce results from one of its pivotal phase 3 clinical trials in u.s. Evaluating tenapanor in ibs-c patients (t3mpo-1) during q2 of 2017