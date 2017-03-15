March 15 Arden Partners Plc
* Possible offer by Dolphin for FIH Group
* Dolphin wishes to enter into a constructive dialogue with
FIH and its major shareholder to make recommended offer in due
course
* Written to board of FIH to request info to enable it to
evaluate making cash offer, at premium to current offer by
Staunton Holdings of 300 pence
* Dolphin is announcing this proposal as a means to
encourage and to further this process
* Dolphin (together with its associated entities) holds
315,609 ordinary shares in FIH, representing 2.54 percent of
fih's voting rights
* Dolphin does not currently intend to accept offer made by
Staunton
