UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 10 Ardent Leisure Group
* Dreamworld recovery remains on‐track despite significant rainfall
* main event has recorded unaudited revenues of us$61.5 million for period from 1 january to 31 march 2017, up 25.1% versus pcp
* group has decided to add 8 main event centres in fy18 rather than 11 as previously guided
* longer‐term target of 200 main event centres remains unchanged.
* group believes overall recovery of theme parks remains on track.
* group continues to target low single digit main event constant centre revenue growth over longer term
* group believes there is a risk over time that under‐investment could have a negative impact on main event brand
* anticipates that all main event centres will eventually require some level of additional investment to refresh them over time
* recent cyclone that impacted east coast of australia resulted in a closure of dreamworld and skypoint for 1 day in late march, however no damage or flooding occurred
* During the period from 1 to 24 March 2017, theme parks recorded unaudited revenues of $3.1 million, down 34.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources