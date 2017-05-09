May 9 Ardent Leisure Group:

* During combined months of March and April 2017, Ardent’s theme parks visitation was down 36.7%

* During combined months of March and April 2017, Ardent’s theme parks unaudited revenue were a$9.6 million, down 38.9% versus prior corresponding period

* Expects theme park division to report an EBITDA loss of about $2.0 to $4.0 mln for 12 months ending 30 june 2017