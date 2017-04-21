BRIEF-Private Equity Holding FY2016/17 comprehensive income of EUR 10.8 mln
* REPORTS A COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF EUR 10.8 MILLION FOR FY 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 21 Ardepro Co Ltd:
* Says it has canceled the Tokyo-based building purchasing plan, which was announced on March 17
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VH38ec
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* REPORTS A COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF EUR 10.8 MILLION FOR FY 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ACQUIRES A COMMERCIAL SITE IN MEYRIN'S STRONGLY DEVELOPING ECONOMIC AREA
* David Bailey has been appointed as company's chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: