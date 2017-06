June 9 Ardonblue Ventures Inc:

* ARDONBLUE ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ARDONBLUE VENTURES INC- PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 20 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.15 PER UNIT

* ARDONBLUE VENTURES INC- PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE USED TO PAY DEBTS, TO FUND COMPANY'S INITIAL OBLIGATIONS UNDER ITS OPTION AGREEMENTS