13 hours ago
BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals reports topline phase 2 results for Ralinepag
July 10, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals reports topline phase 2 results for Ralinepag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Arena pharmaceuticals reports positive topline phase 2 results for Ralinepag in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension

* Safety data of phase 2 trial for ralinepag consistent with other drugs acting through prostacyclin receptor-mediated effects

* Says Ralinepag also demonstrated numerical improvement in 6-minute walk distance

* Primary efficacy analysis successful in phase 2 trial for Ralinepag; significant improvement in pulmonary vascular resistance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

