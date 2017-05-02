BRIEF-Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
May 2 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp - on may 1, company entered into a $500 million second amended and restated master repurchase and securities contract
* Ares Commercial Real Estate- Wells Fargo facility amends, restates, and replaces in its entirety, existing $325 million repurchase facility with wells fargo
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp - declared q2 2017 dividend of $0.27 per common share Source text - bit.ly/2qzyds4 Further company coverage:
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results