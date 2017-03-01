BRIEF-Lincoln Mining completes major debt settlement agreement
* Lincoln Mining Corp - completed a debt settlement agreement with respect to outstanding debt totaling $4 million
March 1 Ares Management Lp:
* Ares Management, L.P. Announces launch of secondary offering of common units
* Says a strategic investor of Ares is offering for sale to public approximately 7.5 million common units
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017
June 15 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it was aware of recent media reports concerning a potential refinancing transaction and that it would not comment on speculation and rumors.