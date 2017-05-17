May 17 Argan Inc

* Argan Inc says on May 15, 2017 co, its units entered into an amended & restated replacement credit agreement providing for a $50 million credit commitment

* Argan Inc says amended credit facility increase commitment amount from $10 million to $50 million - sec filing

* Argan Inc -amended credit facility add an accordion feature which allows for an additional commitment amount of $10 million, subject to certain conditions

* Argan Inc says amended credit facility extend maturity date three years from May 31, 2018 to May 31, 2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2qvtXuB) Further company coverage: