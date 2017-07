July 20 (Reuters) - ARGAN SA:

* H1 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​33.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 30.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 RECURRING NET INCOME EUR 24.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* h1 Occupancy Rate Stable at 99 Percent

* Expects to Maintain Ltv Debt Ratio Around 60 Percent

* ACHIEVES ONE OF ITS END-2018 TARGETS 18 MONTHS AHEAD BY LOWERING ITS LTV DEBT RATIO TO 60.6% AS AT JUNE 30, 2017

* EXPECTS FY 2017 RENTAL INCOME OF AROUND EUR 75 MILLION