BRIEF-Argentine fruit producer San Miguel buys Peru's Agricola Hoja Redonda

BUENOS AIRES, July 17 (Reuters) - Argentine fruit producer S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. has acquired Peruvian fruit producer Agricola Hoja Redonda SA for $64 million, San Miguel said in a letter to the Buenos Aires stock exchange on Monday.

* Deal will close between August 10 and August 20

* Agricola Hoja Redonda is Peru's largest producer of mandarins and also produces avocados and grapes

* San Miguel says a presence in Peru will help boost its access to clients in the U.S. West Coast and in growing Asian markets

* San Miguel said it used a portion of the funds received in a recent capital increase to finance the acquisition (Reporting by Luc Cohen)