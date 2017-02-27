BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical's share trade to halt on June 19, resume on June 20
* Says share trade to halt on June 19 in order to disclose asset acquisition plan, trading in shares to resume on June 20
Feb 27 Argen X Bv:
* Reg-Argenx announces extension of therapeutic antibody alliance with Shire plc to advance the discovery and development of novel human therapeutic antibodies for diverse rare and unmet diseases for a further year until May 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says share trade to halt on June 19 in order to disclose asset acquisition plan, trading in shares to resume on June 20
* Chang Chun and Zhang Jie retired from board as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files to withdraw stock offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rDjQ5Y) Further company coverage: