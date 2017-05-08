May 8 ARGENX NV:

* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IN THE UNITED STATES

* INTENDS TO OFFER AND SELL 3.6 MILLION AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES ("ADSS") REPRESENTING 3.6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IN UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)