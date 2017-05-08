BRIEF-Tsinghua Tongfang to acquire stake in Shanghai RAAS Blood Products
* Says Tsinghua Tongfang plans to buy up to 29.9 percent stake in the company, share trade remains suspended
May 8 ARGENX NV:
* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IN THE UNITED STATES
* INTENDS TO OFFER AND SELL 3.6 MILLION AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES ("ADSS") REPRESENTING 3.6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IN UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Tsinghua Tongfang plans to buy up to 29.9 percent stake in the company, share trade remains suspended
* Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears Hart-Scott-Rodino review and is effective
* Rival Tesaro's shares down 16.8 pct (Adds shares, details on class action lawsuit)