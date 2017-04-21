April 21 (Reuters) -

* Argenx N.V files for U.S. IPO of up to $74.8 million - sec filing

* Argenx N.V says it has applied to list the ads on nasdaq under the symbol "argx"

* Argenx N.V - Cowen And Co, Piper Jaffray, JMP Securities , and Wedbush Pacgrow are underwriters to the ipo Source text: (bit.ly/2p4znhD)