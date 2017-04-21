BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea says public offering of 257,000 common shares priced at $5.06 per share
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock
April 21 (Reuters) -
* Argenx N.V files for U.S. IPO of up to $74.8 million - sec filing
* Argenx N.V says it has applied to list the ads on nasdaq under the symbol "argx"
* Argenx N.V - Cowen And Co, Piper Jaffray, JMP Securities , and Wedbush Pacgrow are underwriters to the ipo Source text: (bit.ly/2p4znhD)
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.