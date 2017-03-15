March 15 argenx:
* FY operating loss of EUR 21.4 million ($22.72 million)
versus loss of EUR 15.6 million year ago
* FY loss for the period of EUR 21.4 versus loss of EUR 15.3
million year ago
* FY revenue EUR 14.7 million versus EUR 6.9 million year
ago
* Aims to launch in 2017 the phase2 proof-of-concept study
for ARGX-113 in itp in March 2017 as well as a phase 1 healthy
volunteer study with a subcutaneous formulation of ARGX-113
during the second half of the year
* Cash position at end of the period is EUR 96.7 million
versus EUR 42.3 million year ago
* Aims to launch in 2017 the phase 2 proof-of-concept study
for ARGX-110 in relapsed/refractory cutaneous TCL in March 2017
* Aims to provide in 2017 an update on the recruitment
status of both the mg and the itp phase 2 clinical trials for
ARGX-113 during the second half of the year
* Aims to provide in 2017 an update on our phase 1/2
clinical trial in aml and the phase 2 clinical trial in ctcl for
ARGX-110 during the second half of the year
* Plans to report in 2017 the full data of our finalized
phase 1 clinical trial for ARGX-111 during the first half of the
year
* Aims to announce in 2017 the launch of a novel pipeline
program
* Anticipates in 2017 hiring more personnel and consultants
to support the steady growth over the past year
* John de Koning, a former representative of the historic
venture capital investors, will resign as board member
* Aims to announce in 2017 one or more innovative access
program initiatives during the course of the year
* Board of directors to propose the appointment of a new
independent board member, Tony Rosenberg to replace Eric
Castaldi, who will remain CFO
