March 15 argenx:

* FY operating loss of EUR 21.4 million ($22.72 million) versus loss of EUR 15.6 million year ago

* FY loss for the period of EUR 21.4 versus loss of EUR 15.3 million year ago

* FY revenue EUR 14.7 million versus EUR 6.9 million year ago

* Aims to launch in 2017 the phase2 proof-of-concept study for ARGX-113 in itp in March 2017 as well as a phase 1 healthy volunteer study with a subcutaneous formulation of ARGX-113 during the second half of the year

* Cash position at end of the period is EUR 96.7 million versus EUR 42.3 million year ago

* Aims to launch in 2017 the phase 2 proof-of-concept study for ARGX-110 in relapsed/refractory cutaneous TCL in March 2017

* Aims to provide in 2017 an update on the recruitment status of both the mg and the itp phase 2 clinical trials for ARGX-113 during the second half of the year

* Aims to provide in 2017 an update on our phase 1/2 clinical trial in aml and the phase 2 clinical trial in ctcl for ARGX-110 during the second half of the year

* Plans to report in 2017 the full data of our finalized phase 1 clinical trial for ARGX-111 during the first half of the year

* Aims to announce in 2017 the launch of a novel pipeline program

* Anticipates in 2017 hiring more personnel and consultants to support the steady growth over the past year

* John de Koning, a former representative of the historic venture capital investors, will resign as board member

* Aims to announce in 2017 one or more innovative access program initiatives during the course of the year

* Board of directors to propose the appointment of a new independent board member, Tony Rosenberg to replace Eric Castaldi, who will remain CFO