April 12 Argen X BV:

* Argenx launches phase II study of ARGX-110 as a monotherapy in relapsed/refractory CTCL patients

* Phase II clinical trial will enroll up to 10 additional relapsed/refractory CTCL patients

* Primary endpoints of trial are safety and efficacy and secondary endpoints include pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity.

* Interim data are expected by end of 2017

* Expect to report topline data in second half of 2018.

Phase II clinical trial will be conducted at multiple centers in Europe