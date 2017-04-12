BRIEF-Vita 34 ag wins MK Beleggingsmaatschappij Venlo B.V. as new strategic investor
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ACQUIRES MK BELEGGINGSMAATSCHAPPIJ VENLO B.V. AS A NEW STRATEGIC INVESTOR AND SECURES SUPPORT FOR FURTHER CORPORATE ACTION
April 12 Argen X BV:
* Argenx launches phase II study of ARGX-110 as a monotherapy in relapsed/refractory CTCL patients
* Phase II clinical trial will enroll up to 10 additional relapsed/refractory CTCL patients
* Primary endpoints of trial are safety and efficacy and secondary endpoints include pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity.
* Interim data are expected by end of 2017
* Expect to report topline data in second half of 2018.
* Phase II clinical trial will be conducted at multiple centers in Europe
* Says Cosentyx shows sustained improvements in signs and symptoms for both active ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis in up to 80 percent of patients at 3 years
* REG-INNATE PHARMA : DOSE-ESCALATION DATA SHOW FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE AND PROMISING CLINICAL ACTIVITY FOR IPH4102