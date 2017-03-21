BRIEF-Zeria Pharmaceutical ends license agreement with EA Pharma
* Says it ends a license agreement with EA Pharma Co Ltd, regarding proton pump inhibitor E3710
March 21 ArGEN X BV:
* Announces collaboration with Broteio Pharma to develop therapeutic antibody for severe autoimmune diseases
* Differentiated antibody to address complement target
* Represents latest collaboration to stem from Co's innovative access program
* Granted option to license program after preclinical proof-of-concept
* Co and Broteio will jointly develop complement-targeted antibody to establish preclinical proof-of-concept using argenx's proprietary suite of technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it ends a license agreement with EA Pharma Co Ltd, regarding proton pump inhibitor E3710
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding