* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.
* Argo Group reports 2017 first quarter net income of $36.7 million or $1.19 per diluted share
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share $1.19
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Argo Group International Holdings Ltd qtrly book value per share increased to $60.84, up 1.9% from $59.73 at Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.