May 3 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

* Argo Group reports 2017 first quarter net income of $36.7 million or $1.19 per diluted share

* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.71

* Q1 earnings per share $1.19

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Argo Group International Holdings Ltd qtrly book value per share increased to $60.84, up 1.9% from $59.73 at Dec. 31, 2016