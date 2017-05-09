May 9 Argonaut Gold Inc

* Argonaut Gold Inc announces Q1 operating and financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Says revenue for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $44.5 million, an increase from $35.3 million for three months ended March 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $34.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterates its 2017 production guidance and cost guidance