BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Argonaut Gold Inc
* Argonaut Gold Inc announces Q1 operating and financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.07
* Says revenue for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $44.5 million, an increase from $35.3 million for three months ended March 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $34.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reiterates its 2017 production guidance and cost guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd