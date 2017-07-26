FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
BRIEF-Argos reports immunogenicity results of AGS-004 in HIV program
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Lloyds posts biggest half-year profit since 2009
Business
Lloyds posts biggest half-year profit since 2009
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 26, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Argos reports immunogenicity results of AGS-004 in HIV program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Argos Therapeutics Inc:

* Argos reports immunogenicity results of ags-004 in HIV program

* Argos therapeutics- data from study of ags-004 dendritic cell therapy in patients treated during acute HIV infection; study achieved primary endpoint​

* Argos therapeutics inc- ‍ags-004 was found to be well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported in study​

* Argos therapeutics- study ‍results provide support for ongoing HIV eradication study in which ags-004 is being administered in combination with vorinostat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.