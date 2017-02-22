Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Feb 22 Argos Therapeutics Inc
* Independent data monitoring committee recommends discontinuation of the adapt Phase 3 clinical trial of rocapuldencel-T in metastatic renal cell carcinoma for futility following its planned interim data review
* Argos - IDMC concluded that study was unlikely to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall survival in combination treatment arm
* Argos Therapeutics Inc - is analyzing preliminary adapt trial data set and plans to discuss data with U.S. Food and Drug Administration
* Argos Therapeutics Inc - company plans to leave adapt trial open while company conducts its ongoing data review and discussions with FDA
* Argos Therapeutics Inc - IDMC noted that rocapuldencel-T was generally well-tolerated in trial
* Says based on analyses and discussions, will make a determination as to next steps for rocapuldencel-T clinical program
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* FJ Capital Management LLC reports 5.16 percent passive stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc as of June 9