UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 16 Argos Therapeutics Inc-
* Argos Therapeutics announces $6,000,000 secured convertible note financing
* Argos Therapeutics Inc - sale of note is expected to close on June 21, 2017
* Argos Therapeutics -entered note purchase agreement for sale of a secured convertible promissory note to pharmstandard international s.a. In private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.