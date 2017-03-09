March 9 Argos Therapeutics Inc
* Argos Therapeutics Inc - on March 8, 2017, board approved
a workforce action plan designed to streamline operations and
reduce company's operating expenses
* Argos Therapeutics Inc says under this plan, company
plans to reduce its workforce by 46 employees (or 38%) from 122
employees to 76 employees
* Argos Therapeutics Inc says expects that workforce
reduction will be substantially complete by end of march 2017
* Argos Therapeutics Inc - company expects that workforce
reduction will decrease its annual operating costs by $5.7
million once plan is fully implemented
* Argos Therapeutics - continuing to review potential impact
of reduction in force, does not believe there are any
significant additional expenses at this time
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: