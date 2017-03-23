BRIEF-xG Technology awarded interference mitigation patent to enhance wireless communications
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications
March 23 Argos Therapeutics Inc -
* On March 17, 2017 Keystone-Centennial II notified company that it was terminating lease effective immediately - SEC filing
* In termination notice, landlord asserted that co was in default under lease due to nonpayment of invoices for up-fit costs
* Company never occupied leased space
* RedHill biopharma announces confirmatory phase III study initiated with rhb-105 (talicia™) for H. Pylori infection
* Vivint Solar Inc says its residential solar energy systems are now available in Vermont