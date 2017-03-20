BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
March 20 Argosy Property Ltd:
* Argosy disposes of non core property above book value
* Disposed of non core industrial property at 67 Dalgety Drive in Manukau, Auckland for $6.85 mln
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement