May 25 Argosy Property Ltd

* FY net property income increased by $1.1 million to $99.5 million, a 1.2 pct increase on prior year

* FY17 dividend increased to 6.10 cents per share

* Board confirms, based on current projections for portfolio, dividend of 6.20 cents per share is expected to be paid for year to 31 March 2018

