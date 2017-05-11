UPDATE 1-South African watchdog comments on central bank rattle rand
* Changes unlikely to take place soon - analyst (Adds bonds weaken, details)
May 12 Argosy Property Ltd:
* Restructured its syndicated bank facility with ANZ Bank New Zealand , Bank of New Zealand and Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking
* As at 31 May, weighted average cost of debt, including line fees, margin and interest rate swaps, is expected to be about 5.1 pct per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Monday:
BUDAPEST, June 19 Hungary's central bank offers to accept 275 billion forints ($999.89 million) worth of funds from commercial banks in its 3-month deposit tool at a tender on Wednesday, the National Bank of Hungary said on Reuters page on Monday.