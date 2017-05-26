Daimler’s Uber rival mytaxi expands into Romania
LONDON, June 22 Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.
May 26 Arianne Phosphate Inc
* Arianne phosphate reports corporate and financial results for first quarter 2017
* Arianne phosphate inc- did not generate revenue or positive cash flow in q1 2017
* Arianne phosphate inc- based on current spending estimates for future project development, arianne will need additional financing in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said two Iranian privately owned airlines on Thursday had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
WASHINGTON, June 22 Alphabet Inc's Google will press U.S. lawmakers on Thursday to update laws on how governments access customer data stored on servers located in other countries, hoping to address a mounting concern for both law enforcement officials and Silicon Valley.