* Arianne Phosphate reports financial results for Q4 and YE 2016

* Arianne Phosphate Inc - in 2017 will continue ongoing dialogue with first nations

* Arianne Phosphate - based on current spending estimates for future project development, anticipates will need additional financing before end of 2017

* Arianne Phosphate Inc - in Q4 company incurred net losses of $0.7 million versus $1 million