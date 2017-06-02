BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 2 Arion Technology Inc :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 4th series bonds to 945 won/share from 6,670 won/share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/nRbKdp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
ANKARA, June 21 A prominent Turkish journalist denied on Wednesday that he sent out subliminal messages to coup plotters who tried to overthrow President Tayyip Erdogan last year, saying he had been put on trial for a crime which did not exist.
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting