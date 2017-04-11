April 11 Arista Networks Inc:
* Arista Networks - received letter from customs and border
protection ruling that co's current products which contain
redesigned EOS are not within scope of limited exclusion order
issued by U.S. ITC
* Arista Networks - to address ITC'S findings, Arista
released a new version of EOS for products, which CBP has
determined is not covered by claims of '592, '145 or '537
patents
* Arista Networks Inc - CBP has issued instructions to U.S.
Ports to permit entry of company's redesigned products for
consumption and sale in United States.
Source text:(bit.ly/2onlAAf)
