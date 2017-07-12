FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 hours ago
BRIEF-Aritzia reports Q1 adjusted earnings of C$0.11/shr
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 12, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Aritzia reports Q1 adjusted earnings of C$0.11/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Aritzia Inc

* Aritzia reports strong first quarter 2018 financial results

* Qtrly net revenue increased by 14.7% to $145.0 million from $126.4 million in Q1 last year

* Q1 same store sales rose 9.3 percent

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.11

* Aritzia Inc - Q2 of fiscal 2018 "is off to a strong start, with positive comparable sales results"

* Aritzia Inc says during Q2, Aritzia plans to open two new stores

* Aritzia Inc - continues to see strong momentum online and is expecting substantial growth in its ecommerce business in fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

