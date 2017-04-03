April 3 Arizona Mining Inc

* Arizona Mining reports 42% after-tax IRR from preliminary economic assessment, upgraded resource and production target of 2020

* Arizona Mining - based on current projections, company is targeting first production from a proposed 10,000 ton per day operation in 2020

* Arizona Mining - Hermosa project has been approved to progress to feasibility stage

* Arizona Mining Inc - "With relatively low capex and a very robust IRR", goal will be to fund Hermosa project with little to no equity