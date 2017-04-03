BRIEF-LightInTheBox Holding Co Q1 non-GAAP net loss per ADS $0.01
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
April 3 Arizona Mining Inc
* Arizona Mining reports 42% after-tax IRR from preliminary economic assessment, upgraded resource and production target of 2020
* Arizona Mining - based on current projections, company is targeting first production from a proposed 10,000 ton per day operation in 2020
* Arizona Mining - Hermosa project has been approved to progress to feasibility stage
* Arizona Mining Inc - "With relatively low capex and a very robust IRR", goal will be to fund Hermosa project with little to no equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PNM Resources Inc says management is expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group