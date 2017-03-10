March 10 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SA :

* Says Arle Capital Partners Limited (Arle) will distribute the shares of Parques Reunidos among its investors

* Arle will cease to be direct or indirect holder of the company's shares

* Currently Arle manages funds holding 26.76 percent of Parques Reunidos' outstanding share capital

* The shares to be distributed among about 150 institutional investors and Candover Investements Plc to receive about 2.5 percent stake in the company

* The distribution of shares is expected to take place in the second quarter Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)