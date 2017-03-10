UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 10 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SA :
* Says Arle Capital Partners Limited (Arle) will distribute the shares of Parques Reunidos among its investors
* Arle will cease to be direct or indirect holder of the company's shares
* Currently Arle manages funds holding 26.76 percent of Parques Reunidos' outstanding share capital
* The shares to be distributed among about 150 institutional investors and Candover Investements Plc to receive about 2.5 percent stake in the company
* The distribution of shares is expected to take place in the second quarter Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources