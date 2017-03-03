BRIEF-Pivotal Commware announces initial $17 million funding round
* Announced initial $17 million funding round with investments from The Thermo Companies, DIG Investment, along with Bill Gates, others Source text for Eikon:
March 3 Arlington Asset Investment Corp :
* Is aware of several third parties "erroneously" reporting recent dividend announcement of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp
* "Arlington has no affiliation with Atrium"
* Under current dividend policy, Arlington intends to announce determination of dividend for Q1 of 2017 later this month
* Third parties "erroneously" reported dividend announcement of Atrium Mortgage Investment as Arlington's dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced initial $17 million funding round with investments from The Thermo Companies, DIG Investment, along with Bill Gates, others Source text for Eikon:
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy U.S. organic supermarket chain Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, including debt, marking the internet retailer's largest deal and biggest foray into the brick-and-mortar retail sector.
DUBAI/LAGOS, June 16 Telecoms company Etisalat Nigeria is working with its lenders and Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala, the second-largest shareholder in the business, to resolve debt woes it said were caused by a devaluation of the naira currency.