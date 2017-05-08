May 8 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc:

* Armada Hoffler Properties announces commencement of public offering of common stock

* Armada Hoffler Properties inc says it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 6 million shares of its common stock

* Armada Hoffler Properties -intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay portion of indebtedness outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility