May 2 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc-

* Armada Hoffler Properties reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.99 to $1.03

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.26

* Q1 FFO per share $0.27

* Armada Hoffler Properties Inc sees fy 2017 total noi $73.7 million - $74.2 million

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: