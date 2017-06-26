BRIEF-Esquire Financial Holdings Inc shares open at $15.90 vs IPO price of $14/share
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc shares open at $15.90 in debut on the NASDAQ versus IPO price of $14.00 per share
June 26 Armour Residential Reit Inc:
* Armour Residential Reit, Inc announces public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock
* Armour Residential REIT Inc - company intends to use net proceeds of offering to acquire additional target assets
* Says offering of 2.20 million common shares priced at $13.97per share
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, has vowed to bulk up its seeds business and join the chase for assets rival Bayer must sell to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Monsanto.