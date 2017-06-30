BRIEF-Byline Bancorp Inc shares open at $20.35 in debut vs IPO price of $19/share
* Byline bancorp inc shares open at $20.35 in debut on the nyse versus ipo price of $19.00 per share
June 30 Armour Residential REIT Inc:
* Armour Residential REIT Inc announces closing of public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Byline bancorp inc shares open at $20.35 in debut on the nyse versus ipo price of $19.00 per share
* Accelerated Pharma Inc now sees IPO of 1.5 million units consisting of common stock and two Series A warrants - sec filing
* Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc files for U.S. IPO of up to $115.0 million - SEC Filing