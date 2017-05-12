BRIEF-Esterline awarded contract by Airbus Helicopters
* Esterline awarded contract by airbus helicopters to supply avionics systems for German Armed Forces' CH-53GS/GE retrofit program
May 12 Armstrong Energy Inc
* Armstrong energy, inc. Announces results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 revenue $59.1 million
Armstrong energy inc - revenue from coal sales of $59.1 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 was 2.2% lower than comparable period of prior year
* Philip Morris International Inc - plans to invest approximately USD 320 million in a new high-tech facility in Dresden, Germany, to produce Heets
Eros International Plc - has announced two Indo-Turkish co-productions with Pana Film