UPDATE 2-Sinopac sale of US unit to Cathay General at risk as deadline approaches
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
March 6 Armstrong Flooring Inc:
* Armstrong Flooring reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.23
* Q4 sales $271.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $277.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.09 excluding items
* Armstrong Flooring Inc - company is combining its commercial and residential go-to-market structures and related organization
* Armstrong Flooring Inc - streamlining efforts are expected to achieve annualized savings of $6 million to $7 million in SG&A expenses
* Armstrong Flooring - in connection with savings, expects to incur one-time charges of $4 million to $5 million, most of expense occurring in first half of 2017
* Armstrong Flooring Inc - charges primarily relate to severance expenses
* Sees gross capital expenditures of $45 million to $50 million in 2017
* Sees in 2017, we expect adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $75 million to $85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian stock indexes bounced off multi-month lows and the rouble inched higher on Friday, supported by higher oil prices.
* Says it gets approval from China's commerce ministry to acquire 50 percent stake in Veladero gold mine in Argentina from Barrick Gold