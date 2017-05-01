UPDATE 1-BHP names Ken MacKenzie as new chairman
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman.
May 1 Armstrong World Industries Inc:
* Reg-Armstrong World Industries reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 5 to 7 percent
* Armstrong World Industries Inc - qtrly net sales $315.4 million versus $287.4 million
* Q1 diluted earnings per share $ 0.56
* Armstrong World Industries Inc- reaffirming our full year guidance of 5 pct-7 pct revenue growth and 10 pct-14 pct adjusted EBITDA growth versus prior year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $298.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating some of the ways Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp , one of the largest consulting firms in the world, charges the government for services and accounts for costs, the company said in a filing on Thursday that sent its shares down 12 percent after the bell.
