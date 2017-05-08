May 8 Arotech Corp:

* Arotech reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $22.3 million versus $25.4 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $93 million to $103 million

* Arotech corp says had a backlog as of march 31, 2017 of $52.2 million

* Sees adjusted earnings per share of $0.20 to $0.24 in fy