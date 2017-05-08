BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Arotech Corp:
* Arotech reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $22.3 million versus $25.4 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $93 million to $103 million
* Arotech corp says had a backlog as of march 31, 2017 of $52.2 million
* Sees adjusted earnings per share of $0.20 to $0.24 in fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing